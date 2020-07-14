Police searching for missing 24-year-old man with autism last seen at Walmart in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old man.
Police say Gregory Charles Williams was last seen at the Walmart on Montclair Road on July 13. He was walking westbound through the Walmart parking lot.
Williams is described as being 5-foot-11, 250 pounds. He has a low haircut was last seen wearing a gray Chevrolet hat, black shirt, black shorts and black Jordan flip flops.
Police say Williams is autistic and non-verbal but can write his name.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Gregory Williams, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-84313 or 911.
