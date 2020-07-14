Police need help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect they said attempted to rob a CVS store on July 13.
Detectives said at approximately 12:30 p.m., the man entered the CVS at 2000 Center Point Road and approached the pharmacy tech. He then gave the victim a note demanding that she give him drugs or he would shoot her.
Another employee approached the suspect, who then immediately fled the store in a burgundy, 4-door, small sedan, similar to a Honda Civic.
The suspect is described as a complected black male who is approximately 6-feet tall wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with a “Bass Pro Shops” logo on the front, gray gloves, dark sunglasses, and a black ball cap with “OAKLEY” printed on the front in light-colored lettering.
If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Ali Daniels at 205-731-2815.
