Jason’s Deli becomes latest business to close in Brookwood Village

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Another business has closed in Brookwood Village.
On Monday, a sign on Jason’s Deli said the location has closed. The company’s website confirms the closure is permanent.
This is the second Jason’s Deli to close in the Birmingham area since the end of 2019 when the U.S. Hwy. 280 location closed.
At Brookwood Village, Jason’s Deli joins Cocina Superior, Books-A-Million and Brio Tuscan Grille as businesses that have closed since March when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Jason’s Deli on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover remains open.
