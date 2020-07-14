Gadsden council members express enforcement concerns about proposed mask ordinance

"And if we both have our masks on while we're talking to each other, then your chances of catching COVID-19 go way down," Worthy said. "And all these young people think it can't happen to you, ask that 30 year old in Texas," Worthy added, alluding to the man who caught the coronavirus at a COVID-19 party then died from it, admitting on his deathbed he was wrong to think it was a hoax.