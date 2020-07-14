FIRST ALERT: Get ready for building heat this week

COMET NEOWISE: Last week we didn’t have the best viewing conditions for Comet NEOWISE because of early morning cloud cover. We should have several opportunities to view the comet in the evening sky starting today within an hour after sunset. Try to find a location that gives you the best possible view of the northwest horizon. Comet NEOWISE will gradually appear higher in the sky each evening after sunset, through July 23rd. You may want to use an optical aid like a telescope or binoculars to find the comet and then you may be able to see it without optical aid, especially as the comet moves higher into the northwest sky. However, over time the comet will gradually fade. If you capture a good photo of NEOWISE be sure to share it with us on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.