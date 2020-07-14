FIRST ALERT: Get ready for building heat this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are near average with most locations in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Fog is not as big of an issue as it was yesterday morning, so weather should not slow down your morning commute. The big story for today and for the rest of the week will be the heat. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. While humidity levels will not be extremely high, it will still feel like it is near the triple digits this afternoon. Central Alabama should stay dry this afternoon with the greatest chance for rain developing in south Alabama this afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT: Heat will be the big story this week. Morning temperatures will trend warmer with lows in the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow afternoon is looking hot with highs in the mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures could easily climb into the 100°F-105°F range. The latest weather models are hinting at smaller rain chances Thursday and Friday which will likely translate to hot temperatures continuing across our area with highs in the mid 90s. It would not surprise me if temperatures soar into the upper 90s for parts of west Alabama Friday-Sunday. Make sure you can identify the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outside.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES RETURN THIS WEEK: I cannot promise the likelihood that you will see rain this week. Latest model runs are only showing a 20-30% chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances return Wednesday with the greatest coverage for storms along and south of I-20. We will hold on to a 20% chance for rain tomorrow, but a few models are hinting at a slightly higher coverage of rainfall. If they continue to stay aggressive, we may increase our rain chances later today and for tomorrow morning. If an isolated storm develops, the main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and maybe small hail. I do not anticipate any organized severe weather over the next five days. If you want higher rain chances, there’s a chance next week will give us a better coverage for showers and storms.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet thanks to Saharan Dust moving across the Caribbean and parts of the Atlantic. Saharan dust limits moisture that is needed to produce tropical cyclones. With lack of lowering pressure and tropical moisture around, we hope the Atlantic remains quiet for a while. Signs hint that tropical activity could go up by the end of the month and going into August.
COMET NEOWISE: Last week we didn’t have the best viewing conditions for Comet NEOWISE because of early morning cloud cover. We should have several opportunities to view the comet in the evening sky starting today within an hour after sunset. Try to find a location that gives you the best possible view of the northwest horizon. Comet NEOWISE will gradually appear higher in the sky each evening after sunset, through July 23rd. You may want to use an optical aid like a telescope or binoculars to find the comet and then you may be able to see it without optical aid, especially as the comet moves higher into the northwest sky. However, over time the comet will gradually fade. If you capture a good photo of NEOWISE be sure to share it with us on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
