DCH sees a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The number of COVID-19 patients at Tuscaloosa’s DCH Regional Medical Center is spiking. The hospital has seen a reported an increase of 23 coronavirus patients in just 11 days, according to their website.
As of Monday, 19 patients who are positive for COVID-19 are currently being treated in the ICU.
On July 3, DCH had a reported 48 COVID-19 patients. As of yesterday, there are 71 total COVID-19 patients being treated.
Prior to Monday, DCH saw a trend of treating between 50-60 COVID-19 patients per day. But the spike shows something might have happened over the weekend. Twelve new patients as of Friday were added, when it was just a reported 59 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Overall, DCH has had a total of 381 patients positive for COVID-19 recover. There have been 81 people with the coronavirus who have died.
