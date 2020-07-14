Birmingham Police Department gets upgrade in body cams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday the Birmingham City Council authorized spending $7.4 million on upgrading body cameras which will allow live feeds back to police headquarters.
The new cameras will allow senior staff members to get get a better assessment of a crime scene, but it will also let them know if a police officer is abusing their authority.
Body cameras have become an essential part of law enforcement. Many agencies see the cameras as a way to protect the department against allegations of abuse.
“Anytime we have police interaction and we can decrease the he said, she said; and not only have body cams, but dash board cams. It’s an opportunity to see interaction between an officer and a member of the community,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said
A top officer with the Birmingham Police Department welcomes the new cameras as a way to increase accountability.
“Years ago the community demanded we have body cameras. It’s something that has worked very well for the community and accountability. It’s something I think is much needed for the community,” Deputy Chief Allen Treadaway said.
The new system upgrade will allow police headquarters to view a crime scene or other events at key moments with an officer out in the field.
“There are things that automatically trigger it. For example turning on emergency lights, sirens, pulling out a taser - things of that nature,” said Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Council and Chairman of the Public Safety Committee.
The cameras will allow the command staff to immediately evaluate what is going on and if an officer needs assistance, or is abusive.
The new upgrades to the cameras will take place once the mayor signs the contract. It’s a five year deal. The feed is supposed to have good to the new Real Time Crime Center, but that has been pushed back because of possible budget cuts due to the coronavirus.
