Summer virtual learning program in Tuscaloosa kicks off Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We already know the upcoming school year will be different as schools across Alabama reveal their plans for the fall.
Virtual learning will play a key role in school in the coming months, but in Tuscaloosa virtual summer learning programs are getting started Monday.
Tuscaloosa City Schools’ summer virtual learning program is geared towards serving students in K-5. Elementary schools in the district have been issuing out questionnaires to parents to get their kids on board.
To make sure students have a jump start for August, Tuscaloosa City Schools is making its goal to help all K-5 grade students get ready for the new school year. After parents complete the survey, students will have access to the program by going to Class Link on their website. From there you’ll select the icon that is titled “Odysseyware.”
The summer virtual program will assist students in reading and math.
The student is expected to complete at least 30 minutes daily to help prevent a summer slide, also referred to as the COVID slide this year.
“It’s critical because our students have been out of school for such a long time and we want to make sure that they stay connected with reading and math skills. This program is going to have these personalized learning pads to meet them where they are,” said Terri Bryts, Tuscaloosa City Schools Director of Student Literacy.
Students can enroll anytime between now and August 7. You can visit the Tuscaloosa City Schools website for more information. To view an example of a survey, click here.
If you’d like a survey for your child, contact their elementary school.
