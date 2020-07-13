Stacy Column: Absentees and outside groups factor big in runoffs

That might not seem significant, but it is for campaigns trying to turnout the vote. Consider that one out of every 10 voters a campaign tries to contact in the final 48 hours might have already cast a ballot. Also consider that 10% of the electorate is impervious to the expensive deluge of last minute TV ads and mail because they've already voted. And sure, 10% might not seem like much, but when you think about how close these races could be in a shrunken voter universe, those early votes could be a deciding factor.