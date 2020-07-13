Pop up farmers markets start in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Farmers Market is on the move.
Starting Monday, it will also operate as a pop up market going on at several different Tuscaloosa neighborhoods.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the city of Tuscaloosa a grant to run the Pop Up Market program. The market will support 70 vendors and will be anchored around three local farms.
Organizers wanted to bring fresh produce to different parts of the city every weekday between 3pm to 6pm.
Monday, WBRC caught up with shoppers at the Pop Up Market outside the McDonald Hughes Center.
“I love it, I love it. I think that’s more of a convenience for people so they don’t have to travel as far and then if you want travel you can do that too,” Louise Lewis explained.
That pop up market will happen Monday through Friday at locations in the city. They include:
- Mondays: McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Tuesdays: Harmon Park, 2901 Greensboro Ave.
- Wednesdays: Annette N. Shelby Park, 1614 15th St.
- Thursdays: McAbee Activity Center, 3901 Loop Road
- Fridays: The Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center, 2614 University Blvd. E.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.