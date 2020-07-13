Orange bows adorn Hoover neighborhood to honor man shot and killed in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can see the orange bows before you even go through the gates of the Arbor Hill community in Hoover.
Mailbox after mailbox, adorned with the orange reminder, of a life lost too soon.
“What makes this whole incident so sad, is that here is a man that was so good and yet gets gunned down. It’s hard to keep from asking why. I hope someday we will know the answer and they will apprehend who was involved,” says Dr. Fred Ernst.
His neighbor Amin Poonawalla was shot and killed July 7th in the parking lot of his store, Ensley Food Mart on Avenue E.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
Dr. Ernst says the bows, are to honor Poonawalla, and to raise awareness about the lives lost to gun violence.
“Orange is significant as it represents victims of gun violence,” says Dr. Ernst.
Poonawalla’s death coming just a week after an 8 year old boy was shot and killed in crossfire in the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, which is less than a mile away from the Arbor Hill neighborhood.
“It’s a of what’s going on in society in general. We just had the loss of an 8 year old boy two weeks ago, these things have got to stop,” says Ernst.
Several women in the neighborhood started the effort and have been making the bows. In just a couple days, 150 bows made it onto the mailboxes of the 225 homes in the neighborhood.
“We had three or 4 women making the bows, they made bags of bows. We’ve put out 150 already, that’s a lot of bows,” says Dr. Ernst. “I think it is a very significant point to show the care, concern, community spirit that exists here in Arbor Hill.”
We spoke to family friends of Poonawalla who say the effort is reminding them that they are not alone in their grief, which is especially challenging during the coronavirus pandemic.
