The opportunity to see Comet NEOWISE starts tomorrow evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comet NEOWISE has been visible at times early in the pre-dawn hours very low on the horizon but is about to become visible for non-early risers in the evening hours starting tomorrow July 14th. Comet Neowise is named for the NASA infrared space telescope that discovered it on March 27th.
From July 14th through the 23rd you have a chance to see the Comet but it is growing dimmer as it moves away from the sun and closer to Earth. By the time it emerges into the evening sky, Comet NEOWISE might no longer be visible by eye, but the chance of getting a glimpse of it improves if you can find a location that’s free of light pollution.
Start looking about one hour after sunset, which is 7:58p.m. here in Birmingham when you’ll find it just over the northwest horizon on Tuesday, July 14. Every evening thereafter NEOWISE will be getting dimmer, but it will also be getting higher up as twilight ends so hopefully it will be a little easier to see.
You might need binoculars or a telescope to see and certainly a fancy camera.
Good luck trying to see it and capture it! If you do get a picture of the Comet then be sure to share it with us via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.