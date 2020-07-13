Local school leaders work on plans in case teachers need to quarantine

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - As the upcoming school year draws closer, local school districts are preparing for the possibility of teachers having to quarantine.
The Superintendent of Tarrant City Schools said that plan is somewhat fluid, right now.
But with a shortage of substitute teachers within the district, she is trying to come up with ways to ensure a classroom will be covered, if a teacher must self-isolate.
Finding substitute teachers for the upcoming school year is a big issue for Tarrant City Schools.
The district contracts out subs to assist with classroom instruction in the absence of a regular teacher, but they are in short supply.
“One of the things that we’re looking at is working with the company that we contract and doing some permanent subs in some buildings so that we can hopefully reduce some of the transition and the comingling from one building to the other as much as possible,” said Superintendent, Dr. Sherlene McDonald.
ESS is the company Tarrant City Schools uses to staff subs.
Right now, the company is working to update its pool of qualified workers, offering hiring events to recruit more people.
Dr. McDonald said ideally, she would like to have more than one permanent sub at each of the three schools within the district.
“The sub would be in the building so that we have adult supervision, but the teacher could still log on and do some instruction and that kind of thing with the class. And so, we also need the subs trained on that. That means that we’re going to be using teachers and paraprofessionals inside the building as much as possible,” Dr. McDonald explained.
And the role of other staff members may also look a bit different this year.
“If the teacher’s being self-quarantined, and we have a class of 25, 26 kids, if the teacher next door has a class size of 25, 26 kids, we can’t put all 50 of those kids in one teacher’s classroom because then that’s defeating the purpose. So, we really do need to be socially distanced and so, another adult is going to have to step in and fill that role whether that’s a substitute, a paraprofessional, a resource teacher, a specials teacher, or someone that’s already there,” said Dr. McDonald.
Dr. McDonald said the goal would be to maintain the same adult in the absent teacher’s classroom to reduce the amount of exposure.
She said the district is being very strategic about this measure.
