Jefferson Co. Health Officer encourages governor to issue statewide mask order

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Jefferson County’s Health Officer sent an email to Governor Kay Ivey Monday afternoon, encouraging her to issue a statewide face covering order.
“We need help in Jefferson County,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Health Officer, Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH).
Jefferson County has reported more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19, with 40% of those happening in the past two weeks.
“There is definitely more disease, I think it’s safe to say, it is as high as its ever been. We are doing more testing in Jefferson County, which is good, but the percentage of those cases that are new cases being identified, is now for the past week, has been 14.5%,” said Dr. Wilson.
Three weeks ago, Dr. Wilson issued a countywide face covering ordinance, and while he said he’s “encouraged” to see more people wearing masks, current data doesn’t reflect whether it’s been impactful.
“A few more weeks,” said Dr. Wilson.
Dr. Wilson’s order is open-ended, and he said it will stay in place until he deems it no longer necessary.
“We really need everyone to take it seriously.”
He added, “I’m really concerned about our surrounding counties. We are part of a greater metropolitan area of 1.2 million people. I would love it if the surrounding counties would have a similar order. That’s harder to do city-by-city and I just don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”
Dr. Wilson said “it’s time” for Governor Ivey to issue the statewide order.
“I would really urge the governor to support a statewide mask order.”
In the meantime, Dr. Wilson said he is stepping up efforts to make sure bars are following the requirements of Governor Kay Ivey’s order.
“All of our experts across the country are saying these are areas we need to look at, considering closing [bars], and the approach that we are taking here at the health department right now is just try to reinforce the current rules.”
JCDH inspectors are monitoring bars and other entertainment venues Dr. Wilson describes as “high risk areas.”
“If they’re following the rules, we don’t want to shut them down. If they’re not following the rules, we are going to give them some reminders, some warnings, but we will move swiftly to shut them down if they do not comply.”
