Health official warns of new COVID-19 surge and the possibility of overwhelming system

Brookwood Medical Center sent WBRC a statement: “As one of the largest healthcare systems in Central Alabama, the number of patients in the ICU’s across our system is manageable, and our hospitals have plans in place to continue providing care safely. Our hospitals are serving the community and providing needed care, including elective surgeries. We have the capacity, appropriate supplies, and the ability to operationalize additional beds within the hospitals to increase our capacity if needed. We encourage our community not to delay care for new or chronic conditions requiring medical attention, which can lead to life-threatening illnesses, and we have taken the appropriate steps and implemented protocols to continue to provide safe care. It is important to continue to adhere to safe personal practices, masking, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.”