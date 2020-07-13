FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory issued for Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day quiet with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are fairly comfortable with most spots in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Fog could be an issue for your morning commute. A dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 8 a.m. for the potential to see reduced visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure that you use your low beams while driving through foggy conditions this morning. The good news about today’s forecast is that the humidity levels will remain comfortable thanks to dry northwesterly winds. We should see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Most locations will remain dry today, but we can’t rule out a stray shower for a few of our far southern counties including Greene, Hale, and Chilton counties.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are expected to climb above average starting tomorrow. We’ll start Tuesday with temperatures near 70°F. By Tuesday afternoon, expect to see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 90s. It will be a hot afternoon, but humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable for this time of the year. I do not anticipate any heat advisories tomorrow, but you will still need to take it easy if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. You will need to water the lawn/garden today, tomorrow, and Wednesday as we will likely remain dry.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the heat that will continue to increase going into Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s. Some spots west of I-65 and south of I-20 could flirt near 100°F! Heat advisories might be needed during this time frame as humidity levels begin to increase. If you have to be out in the hot conditions, make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks throughout the day. Thursday could be our hottest day as humidity levels slowly increase during the afternoon hours.
INCREASING RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances look to increase as we head into Thursday and Friday of this week. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours. It will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s. Storms that form could become strong or potentially severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will continue to keep a 30% chance for widely scattered storms going into the weekend. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 70s. With a little more humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits this weekend.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics will likely remain quiet for several days as another round of Saharan Dust moves across the Atlantic. Dust limits moisture and prevents tropical activity from developing. It would be nice if the dust could stay with us for several months, but all models hint that the pattern could become more active by the end of the month and going into August.
Have a safe Monday!
