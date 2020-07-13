FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory issued for Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day quiet with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are fairly comfortable with most spots in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Fog could be an issue for your morning commute. A dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 8 a.m. for the potential to see reduced visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure that you use your low beams while driving through foggy conditions this morning. The good news about today’s forecast is that the humidity levels will remain comfortable thanks to dry northwesterly winds. We should see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Most locations will remain dry today, but we can’t rule out a stray shower for a few of our far southern counties including Greene, Hale, and Chilton counties.