7 employees at state veterans home in Pell City test positive for COVID-19

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tests show seven employees at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, three employees at the Floyd “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, and four employees at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have tested positive for COVID-19. There were no positive cases of the virus among residents at the three homes.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) continues universal testing of the COVID-19 virus for all residents and employees at the state veterans homes.
“The need for continued universal testing at the state veterans homes is critical to reducing the risk of spreading the virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “By continuing to test on a regular basis, we are in a better position to mitigate the spread of the virus in the homes if we can identify those asymptomatic carriers of the virus.”
The ADVA completed the first universal testing of all residents and employees at the veterans homes at the end of June.
“The homes continue to treat the pandemic as pervasive and a very high risk. That is why we continue to use the same protective measures and will be doing so for the foreseeable future. Now is not the time to let our guard down. As Alabama has seen troubling numbers of new COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks, we need to be even more diligent,” Davis added.
