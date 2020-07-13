COVID-19 testing results: why any delay?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health officials continues to be alarmed at the rate of COVID-19 in the state and testing centers are turning more positive cases.
People who go to get tested naturally are nervous already. Some may not return to work until their test results get back. The delays appear to be under control in Jefferson County, but it also depends on the testing partner and receiving their results.
Testing sites have sprang up around Jefferson County and Alabama. The Jefferson County Health Department found one alarming trend.
“We are seeing a 14% positivity rate as opposed to when we started it was at a 4% positivity rate. When that number goes up you need to do more testing,” Dr. David Hicks, Jefferson County Health Department said.
Dr. Hicks said there appears to be more spread of the virus. When it comes to getting results back Dr. Hicks said it shouldn’t take that long.
“The worst case I’ve heard with the ones we are partnering with is 72 hours. The goal is always about 24 hours turnaround because of the demand, it may be two to three days because of the results.” Hicks said.
Dr. Hicks said the best thing a person can do is choose a local testing partner. If the company has to send the results out of state that will cause a delay.
WBRC Fox6 News has been contacted about delays lasing more than five days.
The City of Birmingham is looking to expand testing sites in the city.
“As we deal with COVID 19 we continue to work to flatten the curve. We are going to need more testing sites, so it’s not only Legion Field, but the 99 neighborhoods,” William Parker, Birmingham City Council President said.
If you have to wait on results be careful and continue to practice social distancing.
“You still need to isolate yourself and practice social distancing. You get the results a few days later and you turn out to be positive, then if you ran around and infected other people that would be very unfortunate,” Hicks said.
Dr. Hicks said with more testing partners it will lessen the burden on their current partners and help increase test results. He advises everyone to get updated information on when your testing may return.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.