Community reacts to 35215 zip code having most COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 35215 zip code had added 119 new COVID-19 cases in a 14-day span, according to the Jefferson County Department of Health.
That’s more than any other zip code and twice as many as the next largest county by a zip code in the county.
Right in the heart of the 35215 zip code is Platinum Beauty, where it was business as usual Sunday night.
Three-year employee Bilal Afzal said the store has worked hard to keep beauty items in stock, but the COVID-19 pandemic has customers were seeking more than vanity.
“They’re asking about alcohol, masks as soon as they walk in. They ask, ‘Do you guys sell mask?‘” Afzal explained.
Masks are the items, according to Afzal, that are hard to keep in stock.
According to the Jefferson County Department of Public Health’s website, the 35215 zip code has a total of 356 COVID-19 cases, the most in all Jefferson county. The zip code encompasses Center Point as well as Clay, Chalkville and portions of Pinson and Birmingham
Afzal said those numbers didn’t really concern him.
“Because everybody wears a mask. They’re following the rules,” he said.
Jefferson County is under a mandatory mask ordinance.
“When I go out, I put a mask on. When I go into the house, I take it off,” said shopper Quinton Dial.
For the most part, Dial said he stayed home. only venturing out for essentials.
Another shopper, Roshony Belcher, said he was taking the holistic route.
“Herbs. I’m taking Black Seed Oil, sea moss,” said Belcher.
Afzal said he was not worried too much about his own health. He said customers are being courteous and abiding by social distancing and county mask policy.
