Birmingham hosts Small Business Week July 13-17 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham and the Office of Business Diversity and Opportunity are teaming up to host Small Business Week 2020.
The goal is to encourage people to shop local, but also to help local shops navigate the pandemic.
A series of free virtual workshops are being held all week, discussing innovative ways to keep revenue flowing amid coronavirus limitations, as well as connecting business owners with resource, programs, and loans.
Birmingham consumers are encouraged to shop local and share photos of products and goods on social media using #bhamstrong as a sign of support for the small business community.
If you want to participate in the workshops, you need to sign up. Space is limited. To register click here https://sbw2020.eventbrite.com.
