Anniston joins cities considering a mandatory mask ordinance

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Another city in Alabama is considering a mandatory mask ordinance.
The city council in Anniston has been discussing the idea.
Last week council member Millie Harris said the COVID-19 outbreak had reached a "crisis situation" and even invited a local physician, Doctor George Crawford, to speak to the council about using masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Crawford and council member David Reddick had promoted masks in West Anniston recently.
Dr. Crawford told us Monday since a vaccine hasn't been developed for the coronavirus, the only steps that can be taken are prevention--such as masks, hand washing and social distancing.
Dr. Crawford says masks prevent you from spreading the coronavirus if you have it and don't know, and prevents you from catching it if other people are wearing masks.
"Right now with Alabama's virus infection rate going up and the number of positive cases going up, we've got to do something," Crawford told WBRC. "We may be 12 months to 18 months, at the earliest six months, before we have a viral vaccine."
He says before the COVID-19 outbreak he himself wore a mask eight hours a day, three times a week for years.
He says some people may not find it comfortable at first, but he was able to get used to it.
There’s no word on when the council might vote on the matter. Their next scheduled meeting is July 21.
