Sunday Morning Weather

With increasing moisture and afternoon heating adding to the instability of the atmosphere the greater threat for storm development is still likely to occur this afternoon. The strength of the storms will be determined, in part, on how much cloud cover develops during the morning but any storms which do occur will still have the potential to produce damaging straight-line winds. the afternoon storms may continue into the evening hours as an upper level disturbance pushes through the area but the trend will be for the storms to continue moving south through the evening hours with only the far southern counties in our region still seeing a small chance for showers during the morning Monday.