Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -(There`s a threat for severe thunderstorms for all of Central Alabama today from 12 noon through 9 pm. Damaging winds up to 60 mph will be the primary threat. In addition Heat Indices may briefly reach 105 degrees each afternoon this week mainly across the western and southern portions of Central Alabama.
There will be an ongoing chance for the chance of some strong to severe during the day. Some of these storms could develop early today in areas to the north and west and the rain may become more widespread in these areas through late morning. Any storms which do develop are expected to weaken initially as the complex encounters the dry air still in place over the region.
With increasing moisture and afternoon heating adding to the instability of the atmosphere the greater threat for storm development is still likely to occur this afternoon. The strength of the storms will be determined, in part, on how much cloud cover develops during the morning but any storms which do occur will still have the potential to produce damaging straight-line winds. the afternoon storms may continue into the evening hours as an upper level disturbance pushes through the area but the trend will be for the storms to continue moving south through the evening hours with only the far southern counties in our region still seeing a small chance for showers during the morning Monday.
The main area of low pressure will move off The Atlantic Coast by Tuesday but with ample moisture remaining there will still be a chance for a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday with the better rain chances closer to The Gulf Coast. A ridge of hot high pressure will build over the region by mid-week and temperatures will continue to climb each afternoon in spite of the lingering chance for mostly afternoon showers through the end of the week.
With the combination of heat and moisture Heat Index Values will be above 100 although areas to the south and west could see Heat Advisories as Feels Like Temperatures may approach 105 each afternoon. If you’re heading for the Gulf Coast, expect more heat there as well as heat Index Values are expected to be near 110 this afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.