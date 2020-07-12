Severe thunderstorms bring winds, rain and power outages

Storm blowing through Talladega SOURCE: Brian F.
By WBRC Staff | July 12, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 3:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us experienced some severe weather, even if just briefly, Sunday.

Thunderstorms blew across north-central Alabama bringing high winds, heavy rain and hundreds of lightning strikes.

There were reports of trees down and power outages in Hayden and parts of Homewood.

The strong storms started after noon Sunday.

Storm clouds over Ragland
Storm clouds over Ragland (Source: Josh Burnham)

Those heavy rains made driving dangerous because of flash flooding in the streets. The waters receded pretty quickly.

Storm clouds over Trafford
Storm clouds over Trafford (Source: Calvin Cope)

WBRC FOX6 News viewers shared pictures and video from the storms.

Storm clouds over Pell City
Storm clouds over Pell City (Source: Janet Landrum)

There were no reports of injuries.

