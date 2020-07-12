Severe thunderstorms bring winds, rain and power outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us experienced some severe weather, even if just briefly, Sunday.
Thunderstorms blew across north-central Alabama bringing high winds, heavy rain and hundreds of lightning strikes.
There were reports of trees down and power outages in Hayden and parts of Homewood.
The strong storms started after noon Sunday.
Those heavy rains made driving dangerous because of flash flooding in the streets. The waters receded pretty quickly.
WBRC FOX6 News viewers shared pictures and video from the storms.
There were no reports of injuries.
