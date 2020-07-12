Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown
This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (Source: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
July 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 6:00 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

