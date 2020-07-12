Huntsville man walking for social justice reaches Minneapolis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 40 days, Terry Willis has reached Minneapolis.
Last month, Willis left Huntsville on foot to “march for change, justice and equality” after the death of George Floyd by a police officer. After quite the walk, Willis finally arrived in Minneapolis yesterday afternoon.
His 1-thousand mile trek has gained national attention, with thousands following along as he posts daily updates.
Willis held an event at a barber shop to meet with members of the community and has another event planned at the Mall of America today.
