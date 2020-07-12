Expecting mother of triplets gets drive-thru baby shower

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Celebratory drive-thrus have become quite the norm these days during coronavirus in order to still get the family together for birthdays, graduations, baby showers, etc. One Huntsville mother expecting triplets got to see first-hand just how great this kind of event can still be!
Dozens of friends and family dropped off gifts to celebrate Torri’Onna Nance who was shocked to learn she was pregnant with triplets just 7 weeks ago. She’s on bed rest to protect the babies and says it hasn’t sunk in yet how much her life is about to change.
“I’m on a lot of triplet pregnancy groups now, and they’ve been talking about how lonely it’s been versus regular pregnancies,” says Nance. “We have to go to all of our appointments by ourselves, find out genders by ourselves, not even a formal baby shower in the heat because we have to social distance because of what’s going on, so it takes away a little but still being able to do this was better than nothing.”
Frank Williams from Landers McClarty is personally donating a car to the Nance family.
