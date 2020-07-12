Adger man killed in single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a 63-year-old Adger man.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
The crash occurred Saturday July 11 at 11:00 a.m on the 4400 Block of Mudcreek Road in Adger.
According to authorities the victim was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries of the accident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
