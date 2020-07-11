Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There`s a threat of severe thunderstorms for all of Central Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds up to 60 MPH will be the Primary threat. Heat indices are expected to reach or exceed 105 degrees Sunday afternoon and again Tuesday through Thursday afternoons, mainly across the western and southern portions of Central Alabama. Although conditions will remain hot and humid the heat risk will be lower this afternoon because of lower dew points. Drier air has been moving into the area during the overnight hours and although there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon any rain which does occur will likely be light. Temperatures could still be in the 93-95 degree range with a few Heat Index Readings at or above 100.