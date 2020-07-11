Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There`s a threat of severe thunderstorms for all of Central Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds up to 60 MPH will be the Primary threat. Heat indices are expected to reach or exceed 105 degrees Sunday afternoon and again Tuesday through Thursday afternoons, mainly across the western and southern portions of Central Alabama. Although conditions will remain hot and humid the heat risk will be lower this afternoon because of lower dew points. Drier air has been moving into the area during the overnight hours and although there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon any rain which does occur will likely be light. Temperatures could still be in the 93-95 degree range with a few Heat Index Readings at or above 100.
Lower humidity will continue into the evening hours effectively limiting rain chances but much higher humidity will move in along with a storm complex from North Mississippi tonight with the remnants of this system impacting Northwest Alabama early tomorrow morning. The storms will be moving into drier, more stable air as they enter West Alabama and will likely then weaken.
By tonight night dew points will begin rising in advance of an area of low pressure which may add to the thunderstorm activity late Sunday afternoon and into late tomorrow night. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds in West Alabama during the afternoon with the threat moving into East Alabama Monday. Rain chances will push south and east as an area of high pressure builds in from the Plains States and overspreads The Southeast through mid-week. Afternoon temperatures will then build through Friday but even with the ridge of high pressure abundant moisture will still provide a chance for afternoon or early evening thunderstorms through the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.