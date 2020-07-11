Funeral service held for 8-year-old Royta Giles killed at Riverchase Galleria

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday was an emotional day for Royta Giles’ family and friends as he was laid to rest. Hundreds gathered at the Bessemer Civic Center to celebrate the 8-year-old’s life, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet at the Riverchase Galleria on July 3rd.
“I got to meet him two years ago, he was a good kid, real charming, had a lot of charisma,” said family friend Darius Craig.
Giles, who was heading into the third grade at Jonesboro Elementary School, wanted to be a rapper when he got older. His life taken too soon, but one that leaves the community with one message.
“We need to come together and love one another, violence is not the answer, we need to put down the guns because we aren’t solving anything when people shoot into a crowd of people and kill innocent people like Royta,” said George Rudolph, who attended the funeral.
“We don’t know where the violence is going to stop at in our community, but with politicians, church leaders, and officials, we need to do something,” said Herman Henderson, who also attended Giles funeral.
