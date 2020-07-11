Birmingham church says food banks are still needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the number of Coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Alabama, one local pastor says people need help now more than ever.
Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church spent Saturday morning handing out free fruits and vegetables to anyone in need.
As vehicles pulled up, the only questions asked were how much they needed.
Pastor Dr. Winfred Thomas said when the pandemic first started food banks were everywhere, now there's not as many, so that's why his church stepped in.
“I think this will go on for a while, we don’t know when COVID-19 is going to end, so this is something to help those sick or in need,” said Thomas.
The church plans on hosting the food drive every other week for the foreseeable future.
