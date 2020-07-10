Young people need to be aware of unique COVID-19 symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A growing number of younger people are contracting COVID-19, specifically ranging in age from 25 to 34.
But symptoms for that age group can be a little different.
That age bracket in particular tends to gather socially and that may be causing community spread.
The ADPH dashboard's latest information shows in Alabama, 41 percent of all cases are currently in people between 25 and 49 years old.
It is important to note that the same demographic only accounts for four percent of all deaths, the lion's share is still those over 65.
Younger people might feel symptoms but not know they could be signs of COVID-19.
“When people have symptoms they need to phone and check with their physician or nurse practitioner to learn the medical action they need to take,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.
That physician can evaluate if those symptoms warrant COVID concerns.
A frequent symptom in younger patients: tough headaches.
“Headaches that are not necessarily well controlled with analgesic medication like acetaminophen,” said Dr. Landers.
Those pesky headaches, accompanied with other more common symptoms, is enough to think about getting tested and definitely enough to stay away from others.
“It might be appropriate to wait a few days, even 72 to 92 hours, to have the test,” said Dr. Landers.
She says that waiting period will ensure an accurate result, but to consult with your own doctor who knows you best to make the right call.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.