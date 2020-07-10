Young people fast-growing segment of COVID-19 positives in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some sad news in Calhoun County’s struggle against COVID-19...more and more young people are getting the disease.
The county has held two drive-thru COVID-19 clinics this week, both of them--including one held Friday at Wellborn High School--attracting hundreds of cars. Ultimately, 310 people were tested. It was scheduled to run until noon, but tests continued for people waiting in line.
The clinic was sponsored by Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and St. Michael's, a clinic for indigent people.
Calhoun County EMA director Michael Barton says the age 25-to-49 group still holds the largest number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
The second group consists of children and teenagers, which he suspects might be the result of sports teams holding practices, or family gatherings.
"Now you may say, well, it makes sense, kids are active, younger adults are active, they're out moving about. But our older and more vulnerable populations depend on that age group to take care of them. to assist them with things, especially during a pandemic," Barton told reporters.
As of Friday, the county reported 456 cases, 219 in seven days--which Barton says is way too much--and 16 hospitalizations.
Barton says he urges everyone to wear a mask while in public and practice social distancing.
Anniston’s city council has been openly discussing a mandatory mask ordinance, and Barton says city leaders in other Calhoun County communities have been reaching out to him for information on their own possible laws.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.