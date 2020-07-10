What’s it like to be a new principal during a pandemic?

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - There are so many moving parts as school leaders prepare for back to school and beyond, but imagine starting a new job as a principal in the middle of a pandemic.
Moody Middle School principal Brett Causey knows that experience very well.
“I knew when I got the job as principal it would be a challenge. I had no idea it would be as challenging as it has presented itself to be,” said Causey.
He took over as principal of Moody Middle in January. Before he could even learn everyone’s name, the U.S. was hit with a pandemic and schools were shut down.
“All of a sudden I was in charge of a virtual campus and students were at home and we were trying to figure out how to navigate that,” said Causey. “It’s sort of like a giant game of Tetris. We didn’t know what the next piece would look like, but no matter what was coming we had to make it fit.”
Causey says over 16 years of experience in education couldn’t have prepared him - or any educator - for the sudden challenge. He adds that his team of teachers and administrators helped him as he settled into the role and led during the new normal. And still only months on the job, he’s working closely with staff now to prep for a COVID school year.
“We’re thinking about how can we make sure we’re providing the safest and cleanest environment to learn in,” said Causey.
Students are expected to return to school August 12. According to St. Clair County Schools’ website, the district is set to release its back to school plan Wednesday, July 15.
