U.S. Attorney Jay Town is resigning from the Department of Justice

This difficult and personal decision to move on is one that I have been wrangling with for many months. With that being said, I have accepted an incredible opportunity to work for a privately held defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company located in Huntsville operating in both the government and commercial sectors. My role, which will begin later this year, will be significant but also has the virtue of allowing me to remain much closer to home. There will be an announcement by the company in a few weeks further explaining my position.