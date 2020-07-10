UAB Infectious Disease Doctor: Herd immunity through natural infection would be “reckless”

“We’ve got a long way to go before we can actually hit herd immunity with coronavirus and the problem is, if the virus was relatively benign that wouldn’t be a problem, but we are seeing deaths and we are seeing hospitals being overrun and right now, we’re almost at capacity in a lot of hospitals, and if we keep pushing the infection rates up, then the systems, hospital systems will get overwhelmed and people with other diseases, even if they don’t have coronavirus, can’t get into the hospital because there won’t be any room,” explained Dr. Saag, Director, Center for AIDS Research and Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, UAB.