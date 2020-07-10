Tuscaloosa City School Board approves buying 2200 Chrome books

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, the Tuscaloosa City School Board voted in favor of buying 2200 chromebooks for $750,000.
“The purchase the board made this morning will allow us to have a one to one deployment of chrome books for each and every student in grades 6th through 12 through this upcoming school year,” Superintendent Mike Daria explained.
Tuscaloosa City Schools averages 700 to 800 students in each of those grade levels.
“We’re using these to enhance our face to face learning. But also in the situation of the pandemic for remote learning as well,” Dr. James Pope, Deputy of Superintendent of teaching and learning told school board members during the meeting.
This Spring, the board also bought 600 wi-fi devices for students without good internet service to use for remote learning. Daria admitted they must meet the challenge of educating children who learn better with their teachers.
“Whether we’re in a virtual setting, whether we’re in-person or we’ve got to make sure our teaching and learning is of high quality for each and every student no matter the circumstance,” he continued.
Fall classes for Tuscaloosa City schools are set to start August 20th. Friday’s vote was held to ensure those chromebooks would arrive before then.
