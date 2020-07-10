Royta’s mother speaks about coping with the loss of her 8-year-old son

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A public prayer vigil was held Thursday night at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover for 8-year-old Royta Giles.
Giles was killed in the crossfire during a shootout Friday, July 3.
He was shopping with his mother, who unimaginably watched her son get shot and die.
Royta's mother spoke publicly about her pain, and amazingly, about how she is coping and trying not to hate.
Jesslyn Layfield said, "I'm trying not to hate. I'm trying not let my heart fill up with hatred or anything.The only thing I can think about to get me through my days is what would Royta do. How would Royta think? What would Royta want mommy to do? How would Royta want mommy to feel? How would Royta want mommy to go about everything? And it's hard and I don't hate anybody.
Royta’s funeral will be Saturday at noon at the Bessemer Civic Center. His burial will be at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.
