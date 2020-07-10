Pre-order date for AL Down Syndrome license plate extended

Pre-order date for AL Down Syndrome license plate extended
The Alabama DMV requires 1,000 supporters in order for the plate to go into production. (Source: AL Down Syndrome License Plate Campaign)
By WBRC Staff | July 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 11:21 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama license plate to benefit families with Down Syndrome is now available for pre-order through October which is also Down Syndrome Awareness month.

The Alabama DMV requires 1,000 supporters in order for the plate to go into production. Right now there are only 112 commitments.

The tags are $50 on top of your normal tag cost.

The net proceeds will be used for educational conferences around the state which will be free for Down Syndrome families to attend.

If you would like to pledge a commitment to order an Alabama Down Syndrome license plate, you can do so here.

HUGE news, Alabama!!!! The Pre-Order date has been extended until October due to COVID-19. Y’all know what October is...

Posted by Alabama Down Syndrome License Plate Campaign on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.