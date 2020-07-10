Miles College still plans to play after SIAC cancels fall sports

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The news from the SIAC surprised the athletics staff at Miles late this afternoon, but they’re already working on plan- B.
The statement from SIAC cites concerns over COVID-19 for cancelling fall sports at its 13 affiliated higher education partners.
The statement cites rising cases of COVID-19 in the southeastern part of the United States in particular, calling it a difficult reality to face.
Miles College is on the heels of back to back championship titles for its football program and the program's assistant athletic director says student athletes deserve a chance to play.
“The conference as we understand it is not sponsoring championships, we can’t play for another title, there won’t be a league scheduled per se, but if other schools want to play, maybe we will play them. The conference’s decision at this point does not preclude us from being unable to play,” said A.A. Moore, Miles College Assistant Athletic Director, External Affairs.
He says they have worked with health experts and feel confident they can take measures to keep players safe.
