Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Dr. Beth Kitchin

If you’re interested in diet and nutrition, this is your week. Dr. Beth Kitchin, a regular on Good Day Alabama, joins Mike for an extended segment that we normally don’t have time for on the TV side. Dr. Beth K is the assistant professor and director of UAB Nutrition Sciences and patient educator of the UAB osteoporosis Clinic. One of our viewers’ favorite Beth K segments is when she gives perspective on common food and drink myths that somehow become gospel. You might not agree, but she brings research to the table. So get ready to feast on nutrition myths vs. reality.
