2 men accused of trying to sell marijuana candies, vapes near school

Captain Clay Hammac, Commander of the Drug Enforcement Task Force stated, “This case began with our Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies. Thanks to a collaborative effort from local residents and deputies, we were able to remove hundreds of highly concentrated marijuana vape cartridges and candies from the community, most of which were intended to be sold to school age students. We intend to send a very clear message of zero tolerance to drug dealers that our students, our families, and our communities are our highest priority.”