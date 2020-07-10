2 men accused of trying to sell marijuana candies, vapes near school

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were arrested and charged after narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said they found a a shipment of marijuana-laced edibles and high concentrates of marijuana vape cartridges, valued at approximately $16,359.
30-year-old Clifford Darnelle Tuck, of Birmingham, and 24-year-old Trey Deon Riggins, of Birmingham, were arrested Thursday, July 9, at the Inverness Landing Apartment complex on Valleydale Road across the street from Inverness Elementary School.
Investigators say during the search additional narcotics were discovered including illegal prescription pills and marijuana.
Deputies say Tuck, who was previously arrested four months ago by Jefferson County Deputies for trafficking illegal drugs, is charged with six counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st degree, Unlawful Possession of a credit/debit card, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tuck is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a $102,000 bond.
Riggins is currently charged with Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st degree, Unlawful Possession of a credit/debit card, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Riggins is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a $131,000 bond.
Captain Clay Hammac, Commander of the Drug Enforcement Task Force stated, “This case began with our Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies. Thanks to a collaborative effort from local residents and deputies, we were able to remove hundreds of highly concentrated marijuana vape cartridges and candies from the community, most of which were intended to be sold to school age students. We intend to send a very clear message of zero tolerance to drug dealers that our students, our families, and our communities are our highest priority.”
