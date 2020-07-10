JeffCo Sheriff’s Deputies will receive COVID-19 hazard pay

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, The Jefferson County Commission approved hazardous duty pay for Jefferson County Deputies and support personnel who remained working through the COVID-19 mandatory quarantine.
The sheriff’s office says deputies, control room operators and support personnel will receive an additional $50 per day that they actually worked during the pandemic. The qualifying personnel were required to work during the time that most were quarantined. Their jobs involve coming into close, direct contact with those who may be infected with the virus, the sheriff’s office stated.
“Our staff has done an outstanding job from the beginning of this pandemic. At times, we have had to cancel their off days and require them to work 12-hour shifts. Even with all they have faced, our staff has really performed well,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway.
The hazard pay will be retroactive from March 1, 2020, and is currently approved through April 30, 2020. Officials say the pay will be given to 303 deputies, 62 sergeants, 58 control room operators and 143 administrative and support staff for each day actually worked. Deputies, sergeants and control room operators will continue to receive the incentive through Sept. 30, 2020.
The money for this initiative was made possible by funds received and distributed in accordance with the CARES Act.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.