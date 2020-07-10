J-P Dice and his wife: ‘We wondered if this is the virus we caught’

We had an antibody test for Covid-19 when the tests came out. The test was specific to SARS-CoV2 antibodies. The results came back and at first we thought it was a negative test because the antibody values were very low. Aliece consulted with other medical doctors in her circle and even called the lab in Florida that processed the test. The low numbers were the result of us having the illness months prior. A recent exposure often yields higher numbers. Aliece and I had similar values indicating that our exposure occurred at the same time. There is one other school of thought that must be considered. Was the illness in late November a coincidence and we were exposed later and were asymptomatic and this resulted in the lower antibody values? This is something we may never know.