Hoover Mayor: Expect security announcement soon about the Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said shoppers can expect to see an announcement in a few days about the ways to make the Riverchase Galleria safer.
One week ago today, on July 3, 8-year-old Royta Giles died after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight inside the mall.
Mayor Brocato said the city of Hoover has been talking for months now with the Galleria about security, but after Royta’s death, steps are now being taken which he believes will make the mall safer for everyone in the future.
Royta’s death shook many people inside and outside the community.
Hoover City Councilman John Lyda said overall the mall is safe, but the high profile incidents of violence have created a major image problem for the Galleria.
“The perception is keeping people from it. It’s causing families like the Lyda family to have conversations about our use of that facility if we will go back and utilize it,” Lyda said.
Mayor Brocato said in a few days the mall is expected to make an announcement on new security measures. “We are working with a technology company right now to help us be proactive in identifying individuals carrying weapons,” Brocato said.
Some have mentioned the use of metal detectors, but Brocato said that won’t work at the such a big mall.
“We can’t build a wall around the Galleria like that. It’s not practical. People like to jump out of their vehicle, run inside, grab whatever they want and leave,” ‘Brocato said.
The mayor said the city will be asked to fund additional police officers and a permanent location at the mall where they can be seen.
Lyda said the city has been working with the mall’s management for some time. “We have been working with Brookfield for over three years. I have no doubt that is true but I have to say we are failing,” Lyda said.
Mayor Brocato is optimistic the new plan will send a strong message to shoppers that the mall is safe. The mall’s management told me today, already there is an increased security presence with mall and Hoover police officers.
