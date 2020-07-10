Funeral plans announced for longtime Clanton mayor

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral plans are now set for longtime Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver who died Thursday at a Birmingham area hospital following treatment for COVID-19.
Friends of the mayor will be received during a walk-through visitation Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clanton City Hall. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Temple Assembly of God Cemetery.
Driver, 84, was born on Nov. 16, 1935 in Clanton and spent a half-century serving his community first as a firefighter with the city, then as a city councilman for 12 years, and finally as its mayor for 36.
The mayor is survived by three children, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews and other loved ones and family friends.
The mayor’s family asks that donations be made to Clanton Senior Connection in lieu of flowers.
Martin Funeral Home of Clanton will direct.
