FIRST ALERT: Get ready for hot and humid conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a few spotty thundershowers across Central Alabama this morning. Any shower out there should not last long and will drift off to the east. For most of us, we will likely remain mostly dry and hot with a partly cloudy sky going into the afternoon. The latest models are showing limited rain chances today. We will keep a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening. The big story will be the heat. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. A heat advisory is out for west Alabama including the cities of Jasper, Hamilton, Tuscaloosa, Carrollton, Fayette, and Haleyville between 1-7 p.m. today. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is between 101°F-106°F. Make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you have to work outside today.
FIRST ALERT FOR MORE HEAT: Saturday will be very similar to this afternoon as temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the triple digits. I think a heat advisory could be issued for parts of west Alabama and for areas south of I-20 tomorrow. Rain chances remain very limited with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance to see a few storms tomorrow will likely occur in west Alabama.
NEXT BIG THING: We will continue to monitor clusters of storms that could develop into parts of Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee over the weekend. Models are showing northwest flow bringing these storms into the Southeast Saturday night and again on Sunday. The cluster of storms that form Saturday could impact Mississippi Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. It remains unclear if these storms will impact Alabama at this time. By Sunday afternoon, another wave of showers and storms will likely impact our area. Rain chances look to increase to 60%. Storms that form over the weekend have the potential to be strong or severe. Main threat will be strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on driving south towards the Alabama Gulf Coast, plan for heat! Temperatures will likely stay in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storms will be possible for both days with rain chances around 20-30%. Rip current threat remains low over the weekend.
HEAT BUILDS NEXT WEEK: Next week is shaping up to be the hottest week so far of 2020. Models are showing an area of high pressure strengthening across the eastern half of the United States. This dome of sinking air will really allow us to heat up into the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. By the second half of the week, high temperatures could flirt near 100°F in some locations. Humidity will remain present making it feel a few degrees warmer. Temperatures this hot could become dangerous for those who might have air conditioning issues or have to work outside. Rain looks limited next week with only isolated storms possible during the afternoon hours.
TROPICAL STORM FAY: Tropical Storm Fay is currently off the coast of Virginia this morning with sustained winds of 50 mph. Fay is forecast to move into the Northeast today and tomorrow producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Fay is not expected to intensify prior to landfall. Fay will not impact Alabama or the Gulf Coast. The rest of the tropics remain quiet.
