FIRST ALERT: Get ready for hot and humid conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a few spotty thundershowers across Central Alabama this morning. Any shower out there should not last long and will drift off to the east. For most of us, we will likely remain mostly dry and hot with a partly cloudy sky going into the afternoon. The latest models are showing limited rain chances today. We will keep a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening. The big story will be the heat. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. A heat advisory is out for west Alabama including the cities of Jasper, Hamilton, Tuscaloosa, Carrollton, Fayette, and Haleyville between 1-7 p.m. today. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is between 101°F-106°F. Make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you have to work outside today.