County Road 12: ‘Alli and Evie’ a mommy and me fashion line

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a time to start a new business, right? For Allison Muhlendorf it just felt right.
“It’s called Alli and Evie,” said Muhlendorf.
Muhlendorf came up with the idea of Alli and Evie shortly after her mom passed away.
“I started this company because I couldn’t find what I was looking for. I love mommy and me dresses. I love to match with my daughter,” Muhlendorf said.
Muhlendorf designs her own dresses and has the cutest little helper you can find, her two year old daughter Evelyn.
“These are some of my first sketches,” Muhlendorf showed the camera. “The Pamela is named after my mother.”
Trying to get up and running during the coronavirus hasn’t been easy.
“We wanted a larger production with manufacturing but all the factories shut down,” Muhlendorf added.
So they’re taking things slow in the first year, filling their first batch or orders. The first round of clothing is already sold out. Once production gets caught back up they hope to launch some new designs in the spring.
Even though little Evelyn is only two, mom hopes this will inspire her down the road.
“I want her to know, that, when you can’t find something you want, create it,” Muhlendorf added. “I want her to know if she has that million dollar idea, then do it.”
They are quite a “Mommy and Me” team, and they’re just getting started.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.