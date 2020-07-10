Could we see stricter health order? State health officer not ruling it out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - As the case count rises, could we see health orders, stricter than the current safer at home? We’re asking the state health officer about the possibility.
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's leading health experts, said Alabama is at risk of getting into an exponential phase of COVID-19 cases but says there's a window of opportunity to act to prevent the situation from getting worse..
If cases continue to climb, Dr. Scott Harris, the state’s chief health officer says stricter orders may be necessary. Harris believes the orders in place right now would work if people would abide by them.
“People really need to understand and to get onboard and to agree with what we’re trying to do. Tighter restrictions may be called for. I’m not saying they’re not but it’s just that if people are already choosing not to follow these rules, I don’t know that giving them more rules is going to fix that problem either,” Dr. Harris said.
Harris is keeping in constant contact with Governor Ivey’s office about the state’s ongoing response efforts. He can’t urge you enough to do basic things like wear a mask and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
