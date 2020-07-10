Community garden in Tuscaloosa damaged by flood waters

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Tuscaloosa are still recovering Friday morning from major flooding from earlier in the week. One of the areas hit hardest is a community garden that feeds hundreds of people.
Workers at Jeremiah’s Community Garden walked into a bit of a mess the morning after Tuesday’s storm. The heavy rain flooded many parts of the garden where they were growing fruits and vegetables. The community garden harvests about 100-125 pounds of vegetables per day. The vegetables are given to several entities including the food bank to help feed those in need.
Managers of Jeremiah’s Garden said they could use volunteers to help clean up the garden and replant some of the harvest they lost due to heavy rain.
“The result of the rain actually took out half of our garden. Right now the greatest thing we need is to put everything back in place,” said co-manager Bettye Lofton Garden.
“When we got here I had no idea it was that bad because the new fence we just put in place it was bowed out,” said Roy Lofton.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.