Birmingham’s “Eat in the Streets” takes over in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people took advantage of the sunshine Friday evening and enjoyed their meals at tables set up on 41st Street South in Avondale for the city of Birmingham’s first “Eat in the Streets” event. It’s a program that expands the dining experience for the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
Avondale Common House, Saw’s Soul Kitchen, Post Office Pies, Avondale Brewing, Luna, 41st Street Pub, Satellite and Travis’ Food Truck are taking part in the program.
We know many restaurants have been impacted by COVID-19 concerns so this is a way to help them out.
“Having an additional 20 tables out here in the street in the open air where everybody can keep their distance but still support these local restaurants and try and give them a little bit of a boost and get some more people through the door ordering is great for everyone,” Taylor Lander with Avondale Brewing Company said.
“Eat in the Streets” will take place from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 9-11.
